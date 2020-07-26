Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah pay tributes to brave soldiers

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:46 IST

Union minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the unwavering courage, patriotism and valour of Indian soldiers on the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed every year to mark India’s triumph over Pakistan in 1999.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s self-respect, valour and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who with their indomitable courage drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolour there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Singh tweeted that Kargil Vijay Diwas is “indeed the celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding Military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice.”

“The unwavering courage and patriotism of our Armed Forces have ensured that India is safe and secure,” the defence minister posted.

“I am also grateful to those who despite becoming disabled in battle, continue to serve the country in their own ways and have set examples worthy of emulation by the Nation,” he said.

“On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history,” he said.

Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999, and the day is marked as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

India launched Operation Vijay to clear the posts in the high-altitude Kargil sector, which was occupied by the Pakistani soldiers and infiltrators on the Indian side of the Line of Control.

The armies of the nuclear-armed nations fought the war between May and July in Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere along the LoC. It took about three months for the Indian forces to recapture the posts.

India lost 527 soldiers in the short but sharp conflict.