In poll manifesto, PDP vows to restore J&K’s ‘original’ status

Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, promising to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to its “original status”, and advocate for confidence-building measures and regional cooperation between India and Pakistan. Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti during the release of the party's election manifesto ahead of the state assembly elections, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_24_2024_000134A)

Party president Mehbooba Mufti released the manifesto, in presence of senior party leaders, at an event at the PDP headquarters in Srinagar.

“The PDP is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped, and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded,” the manifesto said.

The manifesto said the “unconstitutional and illegal revocation” of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has “further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region”.

It said the PDP firmly believes that meaningful engagement is the only way forward.

Key promises in the manifesto

The party put thrust on improving relations between India and Pakistan, promising to advocate for diplomatic initiatives between the two neighbours, emphasising conflict resolution, confidence building measures, and regional cooperation. The manifesto, titled “People’s Aspirations”, promised to establish full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) for trade and social exchange. It advocated for a regional free-trade area and shared economic market.

The manifesto strives for revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Enemy Act, and said it committed for the revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). It also promises to revisit and address the cases of “unjust” job terminations — referring to the sacking of J&K government employees over terror abetment charges.

Promising to protect the land and employment rights of the people of J&K, the party said locals will have the first right in all government tenders as well as mining contracts.

On the issue of the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, the PDP’s manifesto said the party is committed to their dignified return, “ensuring they are welcomed back as honoured members of our community”.