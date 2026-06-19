'Our shared resolve to defend...': In Rahul Gandhi's birthday response to MK Stalin, a hint of rapprochement

As Rahul Gandhi turned 56 on Friday, several leaders from the opposition parties joined in extending birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with several others in Bihar.(AICC)

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From the ruling camp, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Gandhi. Leaders from the INDIA bloc as well as several regional parties also joined in greeting the Congress leader on his birthday.

However, what stood out was the birthday greetings from an estranged ally: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

DMK chief and former chief minister MK Stalin extended a short customary greeting to Rahul Gandhi on X: “Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Leader of Opposition Thiru. @RahulGandhi. Wishing you good health and happiness.”

Thank you, Thiru M.K. Stalin, for your warm wishes.



Our shared resolve to defend the idea of India, our Constitution, and federalism will continue to guide us - this is the fight for the very soul of our democracy, and we will wage it together, until we win. https://t.co/h43cMW6emG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The social media post was a depart from the birthday greetings to the Congress leader shared last year, when Stalin called Gandhi his "brother-in-ideals". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The social media post was a depart from the birthday greetings to the Congress leader shared last year, when Stalin called Gandhi his "brother-in-ideals". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Calling Rahul Gandhi a brother "bound by thought, vision, and purpose", Stalin added, "May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling Rahul Gandhi a brother "bound by thought, vision, and purpose", Stalin added, "May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The change in Stalin's tone comes following Tamil Nadu elections where Congress went into post-poll alliance with chief minister Vjiay's TVK. Ever since, DMK has hit out at Congress for undermining the alliance partners and weakening the opposition unity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The change in Stalin's tone comes following Tamil Nadu elections where Congress went into post-poll alliance with chief minister Vjiay's TVK. Ever since, DMK has hit out at Congress for undermining the alliance partners and weakening the opposition unity. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, responding to MK Stalin's birthday wishes showed a sign of reproachment, saying, "Our shared resolve to defend the idea of India, our Constitution, and federalism will continue to guide us."

"This is the fight for the very soul of our democracy, and we will wage it together, until we win," he added.

Souring ties between Congress and DMK

The past seven weeks had seen ties between Congress and DMK deteriorating after Vijay emerged as the largest party in the state. Congress' support to TVK has not gone well with the DMK, with the party attacking the grand-old-party for undermining opposition alliance.

In its official mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', the DMK recently alleged that while Congress seeks the support of its allies during national parliamentary elections, it often works to undermine them during state-level assembly polls.

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Party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that Congress had "betrayed" the DMK by extending support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Assembly elections and said such actions would not be forgotten by the party. The fate of the DMK-Congress alliance at the Centre remains unclear.

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