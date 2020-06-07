e-paper
Home / India News / In Rajasthan, hotels, restaurants and malls to reopen from June 8

In Rajasthan, hotels, restaurants and malls to reopen from June 8

The order said hotels and other hospitality industry would be allowed to open on the condition that they follow the guidelines issued by the union ministry of health and family welfare in its order dated June 4, 2020 and put in place preventive measures.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The Rajasthan government on Saturday issued orders allowing hotels, restaurants and malls to open from June 8.
The Rajasthan government on Saturday issued orders allowing hotels, restaurants and malls to open from June 8, while adhering to Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing and hygiene.

An order by home secretary Rajeev Swarup said in continuation of theimplementation of lockdown 5.0 order dated May 31, hotels, restaurants and malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

The order said hotels and other hospitality industry would be allowed to open on the condition that they follow the guidelines issued by the union ministry of health and family welfare in its order dated June 4, 2020 and put in place preventive measures in hotels and other hospitality units to contain spread of Covid-19.

The order stated that restaurants too would be required to follow all the standard operating procedures given by the union health ministry on preventive measures in restaurants to contain the spread of the disease.

As per the order, table seating arrangements will have to ensure a distance of at least 6 feet between them.

Fast food restaurants with standing table arrangements will have to ensure a distance of at least 8 feet between tables and not more than two guests per table.

Shopping malls too will be allowed to open but will have to adhere to all guidelines on preventive measures.

The guidelines issued by the Centre include measures such as temperature checks of visitors and staff, masks, social distancing, hygiene and staggered entry of visitors. Cinema halls, children’s play areas and gaming zones in these establishments will remain shut.

