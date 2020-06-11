In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days

india

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:45 IST

With restrictions easing under Unlock 1.0, Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan have surged by over 2,600 in the first 10 days of June, prompting a worried government to clamp down on inter-state movement.

Between June 1, when Unlock 1.0 came into force and restrictions were eased on travel, malls, hotels, offices and restaurants, and June 10, Covid-19 positive cases in the state have risen by 2620.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has also expressed concern about the rise in coronavirus cases.

He said the government will regulate inter-state movement as people are not getting tested or they get tested but reports come after they travel, which is leading to the spread of the infection.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said the health department is studying the causes for this unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases.

“After Unlock 1, it has come to our notice that people are violating the guidelines. They are gathering in crowds, not maintaining social distance and not wearing masks. At this rate, infection will rise,” he said.

He said the government will not shy away from strict measures to control the spread of the virus as this was in the people’s interest.

Sharma also stressed that the state has a commendable recovery rate of 75 percent while the mortality rate is low at 2.25 percent. The rate of doubling of cases is 22 days, he said adding that overall the situation in the state is under control and some harsh steps are being taken to keep the situation under control.

Dr Sudhir Bhandari, SMS Medical College principal said the main reason for the spike in cases is carelessness by people.

“After the lockdown ended, people have become careless and casual. They are not adhering to social protocols such as social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing of masks. As restrictions are relaxed, everyone should cooperate and be careful,” he said.

The health department data shows that from April 1 to May 1, the total increase in cases was 2,541.

Between May 1 and June 1, the number of cases rose by 6,363. On May 1, the total cases were 2,617 and on June 1, the total cases were 8,980.

Data shows that between May and June, almost 40 percent of cases were those of migrants who started returning to the state from end of April.

Of the total 6,363 positive cases between May and June, 2,543 or 39.9 percent were migrants.

On June 1, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 8,980 and on June 10, this increased to 11,600, an addition of 2,620 cases.

The total number of migrants who have tested Covid-19 positive in this period is 735. On June 1, the number of Covid-19 positive migrant cases was 2,543 which rose to 3,278 on June 10.

A majority of the Covid-19 positive cases in these 10 days have been reported from Bharatpur, Alwar, Baran, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Pali districts.