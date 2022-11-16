In Shraddha Walkar murder, cops find blood in kitchen, to run DNA test: Report

Delhi Police have found bloodstains in the apartment rented by 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala - accused of murdering and dismembering Shraddha Walkar, his live-in partner - in the city's Chhatarpur area, news agency ANI reported.

Police sources told ANI Wednesday morning that they will likely reach out to Walkar's family for a test (to confirm the blood was from her body) and subsequently send samples for forensic analysis.

Sources also said Poonawala used chemicals to clean a refrigerator he purchased to store Walkar's body after he chopped it up in to 35 pieces. He said he was inspired by crime drama 'Dexter' in his attempts to dispose of the body.

Police also suspect Poonawala left the tape in the bathroom running while he was cutting up Walkar's body 'so the blood could flow into the sewer'.

Initial analysis of Poonawala's internet search history show him hunting for tips on human anatomy and covering up his gruesome crime.

"I was scared... knew that if I dumped the body I might be caught. I browsed Google all night to search for ways to dispose of the body and not arouse suspicion... also searched (for) what kind of chopper would I have to use..."

The cold-blooded plan also apparently included ways of 'keeping Shraddha alive in the eyes of family and friends' - by way of social media posts to make it look as if she were still alive.

Sources further said Poonawala - believed to be a trained chef - first disposed of her liver and intestines after mincing them They were dumped in nearby forested areas.

On Tuesday police found 13 suspected human remains after Poonawala led them to the dump site. These have been sent for examination. The accused is expected to lead police to other places he dumped parts of Walkar's body.

Shraddha Walkar's head and the murder weapon have yet to be recovered.

Also on Tuesday, police said Poonawala had confessed to wanting to kill Shraddha Walkar for at least a week before May 18 - the day she was killed.

Meanwhile, Poonawala has been identified by a city doctor he visited in May - the same month he allegedly killed Walkar - with a small knife injury.

Police are also expected to write to dating app Bumble for information on his profile (Poonawala and Walkar met online) and ascertain if he may have killed his partner because he wanted to start a relationship with another woman.

