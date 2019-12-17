e-paper
Home / India News / 'Carry others with you': Pranab Mukherjee cautions against majoritarian govt

‘Carry others with you’: Pranab Mukherjee cautions against majoritarian govt

Delivering the second Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture, Pranab Mukherjee, a close friend of the late prime minister, underlined the intrinsic nature of the Indian democracy

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 04:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pranab Mukherjee’s comments comes at a time when the Opposition has attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running an authoritarian government.
Pranab Mukherjee's comments comes at a time when the Opposition has attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running an authoritarian government.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

People in power think they can do anything on the basis of numerical majority in the legislature but that should not be the case, former president and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday, as he cautioned the government against running a “majoritarian government”.

Delivering the second Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture, Mukherjee, a close friend of the late prime minister, underlined the intrinsic nature of the Indian democracy. He said the country’s political players have never clearly understood the message of the voters.

“The mandate is to govern as a majority party with a stable government, but carry others with you,” Mukherjee said, adding that every time a government has behaved otherwise the voters have rejected the party in the next election. “That is why we think we can do anything and everything, when we have an overwhelming majority in the legislature. But that should not be the case,” he said.

“A numerical majority in elections gives you the right to make a stable government. The lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian government. That is the message and essence of our parliamentary democracy,” he said.

Mukherjee’s comments comes at a time when the Opposition has attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running an authoritarian government.

Mukherjee said that the Indian electorate has the ability make a distinction between electoral majorities and majoritarianism, Mukherjee said, adding that they have enabled the ruling party to take along all minority opinions.

The former president, who was a parliamentarian for four decades, said there is a “disproportionately large size of the electorate vis-à-vis the number of public representatives”. He said the last enhancement of Lok Sabha seats took place in 1977, and it “should ideally increase to about 1,000 Lok Sabha MPs with a corresponding rise in the number of MPs in Rajya Sabha and the state legislatures”.

Mukherjee also shared glimpses of his long friendship with Vajpayee, describing the latter as “an inheritor and practitioner of the best traditions and qualities of leadership that India can be proud of”.

Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
‘Carry others with you’: Pranab Mukherjee cautions against majoritarian govt
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
