‘In touch with state governments’: J&K CM Omar on alleged harassment of Kashmiri students after Pahalgam attack

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that his government has reached out to counterparts in other states to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiris allegedly facing harassment after the Pahalgam terror incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting on Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Grab)

“The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I'm also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care,” Omar Abdullah posted on X.

His remarks came in response to a post by National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, who had urged Abdullah to intervene after videos surfaced on social media allegedly showing Kashmiris being harassed.

“Numerous videos showing Kashmiri students nationwide terrified for their safety are being widely shared on social media. Requesting @CM_JnK @OmarAbdullah sb to immediately intervene and speak to his counterparts across the country,” Dar said in his post on X.

Kashmiri students in states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh were allegedly asked to vacate their rented homes or university hostels on Wednesday, AFP quoted Jammu and Kashmir Students Association as saying.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Resident Commission in New Delhi has established a helpline for the students of Union territory studying across the country.

"The students hailing from J&K, studying in different States, may contact Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi in case of any help/assistance on 7303620090, 9682389265, 9419158581, 01124611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021 and 01126112022," a release issued by the UT government reads.

The Commission said that the helpline numbers would be available 24/7 to provide any necessary assistance.

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, killing 26 people, most of them tourists.

It marks the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama incident, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

With PTI, AFP inputs