In Trinamool vs Trinamool, Bengal leader accuses MLA of attempting to abduct his children

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:14 IST

Anarul Haque, a senior officer bearer in the Trinamool Congress-run District Council (Zilla Parishad) in Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday accused a local party MLA of attempting to kidnap his sons, aged 11 and 14, when they were being taken to school in the morning.

The kidnapping was allegedly attempted in Dhulian town where Haque’s family lives.

The kidnappers fled when the boys raised an alarm, alleged Haque and lodged a police complaint against six men, who he said were associates of TMC legislator from Shamserganj constituency, Amirul Islam.

“One of my employees was taking my sons to school on a motorcycle. Six aides of Islam came in a car and blocked the path of the two-wheeler near the Dak Bungalow road intersection. They tried to abduct my sons and shouted at my employee that I would get them back if I paid a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to Islam,” said Haque, who heads the District Council’s health and environment department.

“Islam’s men, Rafikul, Nawaz, Latif, Saidul and two others were in the car. I have lodged a police complaint,” Haque added.

The complaint, however, did not mention the legislator’s name. Asked why he did not name Islam, Haque said, “The MLA was not present at the crime scene hence I did not write his name. But I know he is the mastermind.”

Hundreds of Haque’s supporters staged a roadblock outside Shamsergunj police station.

Islam, who is also the TMC’s youth wing district unit president, said, “The allegation is completely baseless. Anarul Haque is trying to malign our party. He has some hidden agenda.”

The officer-in-charge of Shamserganj police station, Amit Bhakat, said, “We have received a written complaint against six persons but the accused are on the run. Raids are being conducted to nab them.”

Haque claimed that the kidnapping was attempted because he stood against corruption. “Some civil contractors employed by Islam were making a road with inferior material at Banipur on Thursday. My supporters stopped the work. I suspect Islam wanted to settle the score,” he said.

TMC’s district spokesperson Asok Das said, “Mamata Banerjee is the leader of both these men. There is no factional feud in our party.”

