In Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi's powerful message against terrorism: ‘Enemy of humanity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described terrorism as "the enemy of humanity" and called for a united global stand against it during an address to the joint session of Trinidad and Tobago's parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a Joint Assembly of the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago, on Friday.(ANI)

PM Modi's speech, delivered from the historic Red House, which was the site of an attempted coup in 1990, struck a chord with both local lawmakers and the global community, ANI reported.

"Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. This very Red House has itself witnessed the wounds of terror and the loss of innocent blood. We must stand united to deny terrorism any shelter or space. We thank the people and the government of this country for standing with us in our fight against terrorism," he said on Friday.

PM Modi's remarks came at a time of intensifying global security concerns, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people.

The Prime Minister's message was clear: international cooperation and solidarity are critical to tackling this evolving menace.

PM Modi on India-Trinidad and Tobago relations

PM Modi also placed the bilateral relationship between the two nations within a broader global context, highlighting the world's unprecedented changes and challenges, pointing to issues like climate change, food, health, and energy security as pressing concerns.

"I also see our partnership in a larger global framework. The scale and speed of change in the world are unprecedented. There are fundamental shifts like politics and power. Free trade is under pressure. There are growing global divisions, disputes, and disparities," he noted.

Despite these challenges, PM Modi emphasised the alignment of values between India and Trinidad and Tobago, advocating for a continued commitment to democratic principles and international cooperation.

"Our two countries may differ in size and geography, but we are deeply aligned in our values. We are proud democracies. We believe in dialogue, sovereignty, multilateralism, and human dignity. In these times of conflicts, we must remain true to these values," he affirmed.