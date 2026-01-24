In UP bedroom drama, wife ties husband over drinking issues, mother-in-law brings gun twist

The couple's drama, however, took a new turn when the man’s mother approached the police with a formal complaint, alleging that her daughter-in-law Soni possesses a country-made gun. According to the family, the firearm was reportedly used to threaten the husband during the argument.

The victim has been identified as Pradeep, who, according to family members, was tied to a cot and threatened by his wife, Soni, during a heated argument at their home.

Fed up with her husband’s frequent drinking and the arguments it sparked at home, a woman in Hamidpur village, Aligarh , reportedly took matters into her own hands when she allegedly tied him to a bed, refusing to let him go.

Pradeep’s mother, Suman, alleged that her daughter-in-law not only physically assaulted and abused him but also threatened him with a firearm. “Pradeep’s wife beats him, abuses him and threatens him, she also possesses a pistol, I tried really hard to find the pistol, but could not find it,” she said.

She added that the couple had been married for four years and that the family had initially hoped their relationship would improve over time. “We thought things would get better, but it didn’t,” she said.

Also Read | Tinder match, suitcase murder - and now, a wedding: The chilling tale of Priya Seth

Video shows man tied to cot A purported video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing Pradeep tied to the cot while the family members can be heard arguing in the background.

In the widely shared clip, the man can be seen restrained by his arms to a cot while his wife Soni creates a commotion around him. Family members are seen arguing in the background as the situation escalates. The man remains silent, while his mother appears on screen trying to untie him.

Villagers and relatives reportedly rushed to the house upon hearing of the incident, helping to free the man from his restraints.