In UP’s Unnao, 2 teachers suspended for failing to read from class 8 English book

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 22:45 IST

A senior teacher and an assistant teacher of a higher secondary school in Unnao were suspended after they failed to read a paragraph from an English text book of class 8 on Saturday morning in front of Unnao district magistrate Devendra Pandey.

The DM was shocked when both the teachers and the students taught by them were not able to read a paragraph when asked to do so. “I have sought an explanation from the basic shiksha adhikari,” he said. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Pradeep Kumar Pandey suspended senior teacher Sushila and assistant teacher Rajkumari.

The DM said the incident was an eye opener and from now on more random inspections would be carried out in schools.

The DM and SP Unnao MP Verma were on their way back to Unnao when they dropped by at the higher secondary school in Chaura. He met two teachers and asked them some questions to which they failed to reply.

In a video that has gone viral, the DM is seen asking the teachers to read a paragraph from a class 8 English course book which they failed to do and their students were also clueless when they were asked to do so.

“They (the teachers) deserve to be suspended immediately,” the DM was heard saying in the video. The DM told them that he had asked them to just read a paragraph and not to translate it. “Yet you could not do a simple reading. You are a graduate and you have done a BTC course,” he said.

The BSA Unnao when contacted said the teachers had been suspended and an inquiry had also been initiated against them.