In special gesture, Maldives minister hails 'friendship' with India in Hindi: '...Dosti gehri hai' | Watch

In a special gesture thanking India for assistance, Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted a video Tuesday where he is seen sharing a few words in Hindi to describe the bond shared by the two countries. Maldives was thanking India for extending financial assistance of USD 100 million to overcome economic challenges.

"Thank you #India for the timely and generous financial assistance of US$100 million. It is truly the strength of our ties that enable mutual growth and cooperation reaffirming #MaldivesIndiaPartnership (sic)," Abdulla Shahid tweeted. He also attached a picture of the ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Maldives where the High Commissioner of India Munu Mahawar is seen handing over a symbolic cheque to Abdulla Shahid. His Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar had joined via video conference as seen in the photo.

In the accompanying tweet, the minister attached a video of him praising the "friendship" between India and Maldives. "Our friendship is strong - that is why it has borne fruit. Our friendship is deep - that is why it is appreciated by everyone. Friendship goes on like time, and if friendship is like us then it makes history!" he says in Hindi.

Jaishankar said the special partnership between the two countries "is marked by genuine concern for each other's welfare and interests delivers every single time".

"Joined Foreign Minister @abdulla_shahid &Finance Minister @iameeru at the handover ceremony of financial assistance of USD 100 million to Government of Maldives," Jaishankar tweeted. "Our special partnership is marked by genuine concern for each other's welfare and interests delivers every single time and particularly in time of need," he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Maldives finance minister Ibrahim Ameer, members of Parliament, high commissioners, and the State Bank of India among others.

