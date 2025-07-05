Sushil Kedia's ‘overreacted’ apology after office vandalised over Raj Thackeray post

Investor Sushil Kedia on Saturday apologised for his post on X challenging Raj Thackeray, hours after unidentified men vandalised his office while shouting pro-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) slogans. “I realised I must take back my over-reactions and withdraw…," Kedia said (X/ @sushilkedia)

While saying that he had “overreacted”, Kedia stated that he was withdrawing his statements. “My tweet happened in the wrong state of mind under duress and stress and now it is being manipulated to serve the interest of those who are looking to gain from this controversy,” the investor said.

He further said that the post had been made “under pressure” after incidents of “violence inflicted over those who do not know Marathi”.

“I realised I must take back my over-reactions and withdraw… I accept my mistake and request apology…” Kedia said. He further said that he hoped the “environment” improves so that the Marathi can be accepted “with ease”.

Kedia's Worli office was vandalised by unknown persons after he challenged MNS chief Raj Thackeray, while asserting that he would not learn Marathi. He then approached the Mumbai police after receiving threats on his post.

“I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won’t learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?” Kedia had said in his earlier post.

Following this, some individuals threw stones at his office in the morning, while raising slogans in support of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Marathi.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a Marathi vs non-Marathi row in Maharashtra. Amid the row, Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis on Friday said that the state government would not tolerate “hooliganism in the name of language”.

Fadnavis was addressing the incident of violence in Thane's Bhayander, wherein a group of men wearing MNS scarves beat up a stall owner for not speaking in Marathi.