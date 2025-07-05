Marathi row: Investor Shushil Kedia's office vandalised after his X post

Unidentified persons raised slogans supporting MNS chief Raj Thackeray and vandalised the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli area of Mumbai on Saturday, police said. Some individuals reached Kedia's office in the morning and threw stones, a police official said. (@sushilkedia/X)

Kedia had challenged Raj Thackeray and asserted that he would not learn Marathi. He had approached the police after he was threatened over his post on X handle.

Some individuals reached Kedia's office in the morning and threw stones, a police official said. The attackers were raising slogans in support of Marathi and praising Raj Thackeray, he said.

"I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won’t learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?" Kedia had posted on X.

Accordingly, police had provided adequate security to Kedia's office, situated at Century Bazar.