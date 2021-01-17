Include certain elements in vaccination drive towards CSR to encourage private cos to inoculate workforce: CII to govt
The CII Taskforce on Vaccines has recommended inclusion of certain elements in the vaccination programme as part of the 2 per cent corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure required to be undertaken by a class of profitable entities, saying it will encourage the private sector to inoculate its workforce and help enhance the reach of vaccines.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Taskforce has made several important submissions to V K Paul, Member, Niti Aayog and Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), sources said.
Among these, the industry body has identified the elements in the vaccination programme, which if supported or undertaken by companies may be considered under the 2 per cent CSR spend.
Under the Companies Act, 2013, a certain class of profitable entities are required to spend at least 2 per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities for social good or affirmative action.
The taskforce has also recommended that the government utilise private sector capacity from phase one itself of the vaccination drive, by undertaking it in a public-private-partnership mode.
It has also suggested considering certain categories of essential service providers including teachers to be enumerated with the identified priority groups for vaccination.
Besides, a comprehensive legal framework document entailing certain issues related to safeguarding and limiting the liability or compensation of various stakeholders involved in vaccine distribution, delivery and administration etc, has been prepared by the taskforce, which is currently being reviewed and will be shared shortly with the NEGVAC, sources said.
The CII is also working with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) to support the government with assessment of all trainers who are being trained in all states to administer the vaccines.
These will provide certifications by providers in partnership with HSSC and help amplify the efficacy and reach of these vaccinators.
LoC infiltration down by 70%, surrender policy for terrorists in the works: Army
- Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju said the Line of Control remains fairly active because of Pakistan's attempts to push in terrorists.
SC to hear plea of Delhi Police to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day
- The Delhi Police in its application seeking injunction against farmers taking out a tractor rally had said that the tractor rally could cause law and order problems and embarrass the country.
Will hold peaceful Republic Day parade in Delhi, say farm unions
- The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions spearheading the farmers’ agitation, said farmers all over the country would also take out similar parades in state capitals and district headquarters.
