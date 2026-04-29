'Inclusive growth, large-scale skilling': FM Sitharaman on achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 goal

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said India’s path to developed nation status by 2047 must be driven by inclusive growth, robust institutions and large-scale skilling. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at NITTE (Deemed to be University) during the 'Nitte Vinaya Hegde Oration 2026' on the theme 'Viksit Bharat - Vision for 2047'. (X/@nsitharamanoffc) Addressing a ‘Viksit Bharat–Vision for 2047’ event at NITTE University, she said progress must move beyond headline figures and reach smaller towns, rural regions and first-generation learners. She added that growth should be wide-based and participatory, with benefits shared across all sections of society. Also Read: India flags mitigation gap by rich nations in 2031-35 climate plan "Viksit Bharat is not the responsibility of the government alone. It is a national partnership between the union, states, local governments, entrepreneurs, industry, academia, professionals and every citizen. The government can build the platform, but the energy, ideas and discipline of 140 crore Indians will build Viksit Bharat," she said. Sitharaman said a developed, stable, democratic and pluralistic India-the world's largest democracy and a bridge between the East and West and the Global North and Global South-is not only good for India, but for the world.

Sitharaman said India’s early decades after Independence were spent rebuilding the nation despite challenges and missteps. "We can choose to be among the world's top economies. We can choose to give every Indian child clean water, quality education, affordable healthcare and a shot at prosperity. That choice is Viksit Bharat," she said. “We are no longer sleeping. India is awake… Today, we are the world's fastest-growing major economy,” she said. As 2047 approaches, she said India must choose between a routine growth path risking the “middle-income trap” or a more ambitious trajectory. Also Read: ‘Chintan Shivir’ sets time-bound roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047 However, she cautioned that India must not mistake progress for completion.