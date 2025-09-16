ITR filing due date extended: What is the new deadline? Why was it pushed back?

People who have not yet filed their income tax return yet for assessment year 2025-26 can still do so without paying any fine as the Income Tax department has extended the deadline by one more day till Tuesday, September 16. Over 7.3 crore income tax returns were filed till Monday, September 15, surpassing last year’s 7.28 crore. (Representational Photo/Pixabay)

Earlier, the deadline for filing ITR without any fine was Monday, September 15.

This income tax return would be filed for assessment year 2025-26 for the income made in financial year 2024-2025.

Why was the ITR deadline extended?

The due date for the filing of the income tax return for this year was extended on Monday by the Income Tax department because the filings were disrupted due to technical glitches on the earlier deadline, September 15, reported news agency PTI.

"To facilitate further filings of ITRs, the due date has been extended by one day (16th September 2025)," the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.

This happened since the ITR's e-filing portal faced a technical glitch on Monday after it faced a huge traffic due to the deadline. Additionally, Monday was also the due day for the payment of the second quarterly instalment of advance tax for the ongoing fiscal year.

Also, the e- filing portal for ITR was under maintenance mode from 12:00 am to 2:30 am on Tuesday to enable changes in the utilities, the I-T department said.

For those who were facing difficulty accessing the income tax e-filing portal on Monday, the department also released a series of checks that could help them. Following these checks usually resolves most local access-related difficulties, the department had said in a post on X. However, people still faced issues in accessing the e-filing portal even after following the guide, according to news agency PTI.

Over 7.3 crore ITRs filed

Over 7.3 crore income tax returns were filed till Monday, September 15, surpassing last year’s 7.28 crore.

For assessment year 2024-25, 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024. In assessment year 2023-2024, the number of ITRs filed was 6.77 crore, which shows consistent growth in the number of ITRs being filed every year.

(With inputs from PTI)