Income tax department announces extension in ITR filing deadline to September 16

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Monday announced an extention in the deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2025-26 to Tuesday, September 16. Income tax return deadline(Pixabay)

The previous due date for the same was Monday, September 15. The department also announced that the e- filing portal would remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30AM on September 16 to enable the deadline extension.

“KIND ATTENTION TAXPAYERS! The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025. To enable changes in the utilities, the e- filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30AM on 16th September 2025,” the department informed through a post on X.