‘Incorrect info’: Spokesperson of Prince Charles on ayurveda treatment

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:20 IST

Shripad Naik, the minister of state for AYUSH and Goa Lok Sabha MP, has said he has been informed that ayurvedic medicine has helped Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, recover from Covid-19 even as a spokesperson for the British royal in London denied the claim.

Prince Charles, who tested positive for the disease last month, is reported to have recovered from the illness caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus and has since tested negative.

“I got a call from Dr. Isaac Mathai, who runs the Soukya Ayurveda Resort in Bengaluru. He told me that his treatment of Prince Charles through ayurveda and homeopathy has been successful,” Naik told a press conference in Goa on Thursday.

In a telephone call from Bengaluru, Isaac Mathai confirmed that the British royal and his wife are his “patients”. The website of his ayurveda resort, too, carries a video message from Prince Charles prominently on its landing page. But Mathai refused to “confirm or deny” Naik’s remarks, citing “patient confidentiality”.

“Since Prince Charles is a patient of mine, I won’t be able to talk about him in any public forum. He stayed here some months ago; I met him in London last month, but I cannot disclose what I prescribed to him,” Mathai said, adding that he has been prescribing the same medicine against “any viral condition with flu-like symptoms” to thousands of patients, but that he had “not treated a Covid-19 patient as of now”.

Asked by HT to comment on whether Prince Charles’s recovery from Covid-19 was aided by advice from an ayurveda practitioner in Bengaluru, a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales in London said: “This information is incorrect. The Prince of Wales followed the medical advice of the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and nothing more.”