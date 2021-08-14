Independence Day 2021 Live: President hosts Indian contingent of Tokyo Olympics

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day. The address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by the English version.

It would later be telecasted in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR would be broadcasting the address in regional languages at 9.30pm on its respective regional networks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour the next day and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. After PM Modi's speech, the ministry of defence said, for the first time ever, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut formation.