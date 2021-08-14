Home / India News / Independence Day 2021 Live: President hosts Indian contingent of Tokyo Olympics
President Ram Nath Kovind's Independence Day eve address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All India Radio.
President Ram Nath Kovind's Independence Day eve address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All India Radio.
Live

Independence Day 2021 Live: President hosts Indian contingent of Tokyo Olympics

  • President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation at 7pm on Saturday, on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 06:11 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day. The address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by the English version. 

 

It would later be telecasted in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR would be broadcasting the address in regional languages at 9.30pm on its respective regional networks.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour the next day and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. After PM Modi's speech, the ministry of defence said, for the first time ever, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut formation.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 14, 2021 06:11 PM IST

    Entire nation is proud of your achievements: President Kovind

    President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated athletes for their stupendous performance in Tokyo Olympics.

    “This team has bagged the highest number of medals for the country in Olympics history. The entire nation is proud of your achievements,” he said.

    “We're especially proud of our daughters who displayed world-class performance despite facing many challenges. You gave us a reason to celebrate amid Covid. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose when you participate in a game but every time you learn a new thing,” he added.

  • AUG 14, 2021 05:53 PM IST

    President hosts the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020

    President Ram Nath Kovind hosts the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a 'High Tea'. "The entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation," the president said.

  • AUG 14, 2021 05:30 PM IST

    PV Sindhu shows her medal to fellow Olympians

    PV Sindhu shows her Tokyo Olympics bronze medal to fellow Olympians ahead of the Indian contingent's High Tea with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi.

     

  • AUG 14, 2021 05:07 PM IST

    President Kovind to host Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics over 'High Tea'

    President Ram Nath Kovind is about to host the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘High Tea’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

