Independence Day 2022: Mamata Banerjee joins folk dancers in Kolkata| Watch

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday danced with the folk artists in Kolkata as they celebrated India's 75th Independence Day. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the chief minister can be seen joining the folk artists and dancing with them.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins the folk artists as they perform at the #IndependenceDay celebrations in Kolkata.

Paying homage to the people who fought for India's Independence, the chief minister said that Indians must uphold the dignity of the country's democratic values. She said that Indians “should preserve the sacred legacy of their forefathers who got the Independence.”

"Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country's independence. We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people’s rights,” she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, she added, “It is my promise to the people of this great nation that I shall strive every day for our dream India. My fellow Indians, what is your dream for India?”

The government of India has been holding several events under the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Kaal Mahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Grand celebrations across the country have been captured on Monday. People have also been marking the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign that aims at encouraging people to bring the tricolour home to celebrate India's independence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort and addressed the nation.