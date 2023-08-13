‘Standing tall among enthusiastic Kashmiris’: Mehbooba Mufti invokes Nehru ahead of I-Day

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, took to social platform X (formerly Twitter) to share contrasting pictures of India's first prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and incumbent Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.



“Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru with the tiranga standing tall amongst a sea of enthusiastic Kashmiris at Lal chowk Srinagar circa 1949. LG administration carrying the same national flag surrounded by a posse of security personnel in 2023”, the People's Democratic Party chief posted ahead of independence day.

Photo shared by Mehbooba Mufti shows India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru addressing people at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

On Sunday, Sinha flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre to Botanical Garden in Srinagar. The J&K L-G led the rally with the Indian tricolour in his hand, while others participating chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.

“They, who used to say that there won't be anyone left in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the tiranga, would have understood that every youth of Jammu and Kashmir loves the national flag as much as people from any other part of the country”, PTI quoted L-G Manoj Sinha as saying.



Sinha was indirectly referring to Mufti, who in the run up to the abrogation of Article 370, had remarked there would be no one left to raise the tricolour if J&K's special status was revoked.



Even the school students participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Srinagar organised by the J&K Police under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

No restrictions in Kashmir Valley for I-Day



The J&K administration has said there will be no restrictions or internet ban in Kashmir on the occasion of Independence Day. “There will be no restrictions on August 15 across Kashmir valley and also internet service will be on. People show a lot of interest in the ‘Mere Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, it's a good sign”, Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told news agency ANI.

