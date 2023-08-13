Home / India News / ‘Standing tall among enthusiastic Kashmiris’: Mehbooba Mufti invokes Nehru ahead of I-Day

‘Standing tall among enthusiastic Kashmiris’: Mehbooba Mufti invokes Nehru ahead of I-Day

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2023 11:50 AM IST

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre to Botanical Garden in Srinagar.

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, took to social platform X (formerly Twitter) to share contrasting pictures of India's first prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and incumbent Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

“Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru with the tiranga standing tall amongst a sea of enthusiastic Kashmiris at Lal chowk Srinagar circa 1949. LG administration carrying the same national flag surrounded by a posse of security personnel in 2023”, the People's Democratic Party chief posted ahead of independence day.

Photo shared by Mehbooba Mufti shows India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru addressing people at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.
Photo shared by Mehbooba Mufti shows India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru addressing people at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

On Sunday, Sinha flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre to Botanical Garden in Srinagar. The J&K L-G led the rally with the Indian tricolour in his hand, while others participating chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.

“They, who used to say that there won't be anyone left in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the tiranga, would have understood that every youth of Jammu and Kashmir loves the national flag as much as people from any other part of the country”, PTI quoted L-G Manoj Sinha as saying.

Sinha was indirectly referring to Mufti, who in the run up to the abrogation of Article 370, had remarked there would be no one left to raise the tricolour if J&K's special status was revoked.

Even the school students participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Srinagar organised by the J&K Police under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

No restrictions in Kashmir Valley for I-Day


The J&K administration has said there will be no restrictions or internet ban in Kashmir on the occasion of Independence Day. “There will be no restrictions on August 15 across Kashmir valley and also internet service will be on. People show a lot of interest in the ‘Mere Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, it's a good sign”, Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told news agency ANI.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out