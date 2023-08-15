PM Modi decries corruption, nepotism, appeasement as three sins: ‘Get rid of them’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday decried corruption, nepotism and appeasement as three sins, calling for getting rid of them. Addressing the 10th consecutive address on the 77th Independence Day at Red Fort in New Delhi, Modi said, “It is the commitment of my life to keep fighting against corruption. Second, dynasty politics has ruined the country. It has taken away the rights of people. And the third evil is appeasement which has left a blot on the national character. We have to fight against these three evils with full force - corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement," says PM Modi in his Independence Day speech at Red Fort.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his address on the country's 77th Independence Day, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, Tuesday, (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said politics of appeasement has inflicted the most harm on social justice. The country has to resolve to not tolerate corruption in any form.

“I will give an account of the country's achievements on next August 15 from Red Fort,” Modi in his last Independence Day speech ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a veiled attack on dynastic politics, Modi said, “In 2014, the people decided that to take the country forward, a stable and strong government is needed. India was freed from the era of instability.”

Modi said in 2014, after 30 years, the country decided it was time for a change and elected a government that would guarantee them changes.

“The ball is in our court, and we should not let go of opportunity; no ifs and buts on anyone's mind about India's capabilities,” Modi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"After I took over, my lakhs of bureaucrats began whole-heartedly working to transform the country across the length and breadth of the country," he said.

"Reform, Perform, Transform: this is our motto," he added.

He listed how the country has witnessed transformative changes in AYUSH, fisheries, and cooperative sectors, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON