Independence Day 2024: Telangana head constable stabbed by thieves he nabbed among 1,037 to get police medals

The Union home ministry on Wednesday announced the names of 1,037 police personnel, fire service members, home guards and civil defence personnel, and correctional services staff who will be awarded gallantry and service medals on the occasion of Independence Day. Telangana Police head constable Chaduvu Yadaiah (PIB)

President Droupadi Murmu approved the conferment of the President’s Medal for gallantry to Telangana Police head constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for his role in catching two criminals in 2022.

According to a release issued by the MHA, the Cyberabad Police in July 2022 apprehended two criminals – Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul – who were involved in instances of chain snatching and arms dealing.

While apprehending them, they attacked Chaduvu Yadaiah and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife. He was attacked on his chest, back, left and stomach, leading to severe injuries.

However, despite being attacked severely, Chaduvu Yadaiah managed to catch the two and hold them till they were apprehended. He was hospitalised for 17 days.

On the eve of Independence Day, 213 personnel will be awarded the Medal of Gallantry (GM) in addition to Chaduvu Yadaiah.

A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh.

The President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

More awards



Th government has also conferred 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service.

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.