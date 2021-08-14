Independence Day: Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Bengal, Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in northeastern states and West Bengal till Sunday. The weather department also said that Meghalaya will experience extremely heavy falls today, after which the intensity will reduce.

"Current spell of widespread rain activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over Northeast India and SHWB (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal) on 14th & 15th August with extremely heavy falls over Meghalaya on 14th August and reduction thereafter," the IMD said on Twitter on Saturday.

The increased rainfall is predicted due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over westcentral Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD. Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also likely to get heavy rainfall under its influence.

It is likely to increase thereafter spatially to adjoining areas of Telangana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, east MP during 16th -18th. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha during 16th-17th; over north CAP on 16th and over Telangana on 17th-18th August. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 14, 2021

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh & Bihar on 14th August and reduction thereafter," it said in a subsequent tweet.

At least 600 villages in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods due to release of water from various dam following heavy rainfall. The state recorded an average rainfall of 9mm in a span of 24 hours (till Friday), which is 87 per cent more than normal.

The NDRF, SDRF and the state PAC have been pressed into service to help the people, and 59 rescue teams are pre-deployed in various districts.

Meanwhile, the weather department said that there is a probability of fairly widespread rainfall in the western Himalayan region during the next 3-4 days. It added that heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand on Independence Day.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over north Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky for national capital on Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.