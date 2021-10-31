India achieves key successes at G20, shapes language of climate action

India achieved major success at the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Italy as it, along with other developing nations, was able to introduce the language on what actions are required to be taken, especially by the developed countries, to achieve the energy and climate goals, according to people familiar with the development.

The G20 leaders committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but for the first time, they identified sustainable and responsible consumption and production as “critical enablers” in achieving the goal. The inclusion was in line with PM Modi's vision of promoting the mantra of sustainable lifestyles all over the world.

The G20 leaders fell short on announcing a target of zero emissions, a call India had rejected ahead of the Summit and the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

Sustainable consumption and responsible production patterns are also part of Sustainable Development Goal 12, aimed at encouraging developed countries to reduce their luxurious energy-intensive lifestyles.

In a big win for farmers, India pushed for and was able to obtain a commitment from G20 nations on improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers. The focus of the members will now be on the marginal farmers rather than just the prosperous ones, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Livelihoods for small and marginal farmers were at the focus of our discussions and everybody has agreed that improving their livelihood is an important global effort that we all have to put in,” Union minister Piyush Goyal, also India’s Sherpa to G20 Summit, told a press briefing in Rome.

Leaders of G20 nations, including India, US, China, and Russia have called for clear national plans that "align long-term ambition with short- and medium-term goals, and with international cooperation and support".

The Indian delegation, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was in Rome to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. PM Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and also paid a visit to Pope Francis.