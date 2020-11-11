e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India achieves ‘unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark; recoveries soar past 8 million

India achieves ‘unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark; recoveries soar past 8 million

The Union health ministry said that India still figures among the countries having lowest cases per million population. While the world average of cases per million is 6,439, India has 6,225 cases per million.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 09:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing, in Mehrauli, New Delhi, on Tuesday.
A healthcare worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing, in Mehrauli, New Delhi, on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases recorded on Wednesday stood at 44,281, which pushed the nationwide tally to 86,36,011, according to Union health ministry website.

The country also recorded 512 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours and the death toll reached 1,27,571.

But, in a remarkable development, the number of active cases dropped below the five lakh-mark for the first time after 106 days, the health ministry said. The active cases in the country are 4,94,657.

“This assumes significance in the context of many countries reporting a surge in their active caseload,” it said on Wednesday morning. The ministry called it “unprecedented peak”.

 

On Tuesday, it had said that India has conducted the second highest number of tests for detection of Covid-19 cases in the world - at 11.96 crore - with rapid antigen tests comprising 49 per cent and RT-PCR 46 per cent of the total tests.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference that the positivity rate is reducing and has come down to 7.18 per cent. The daily positivity rate in the last week was 4.2 per cent, he said.

“If we take into account the last two weeks’ figures, we are testing more than any other country in the world,” Bhushan said.

Bhushan further stated that India still figures among the countries having lowest cases per million population. While the world average of cases per million is 6,439, India has 6,225 cases per million.

He said that India recorded an average of three new Covid-19 deaths per million population in the last seven days as against the global average of seven new deaths per million population.

The health secretary, however, appealed that everyone should be cautious in the ongoing festival season and always wear face-cover or mask in the proper manner, maintain 6 feet distance from others and wash hands with soap and water frequently.

tags
top news
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In