India adds 13,203 Covid-19 cases, 131 deaths; tally over 10.66 million

With 13,203 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 131 related deaths in the last 24 hours, India's caseload has gone past 10.66 million, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday. The numbers of infections and deaths on Monday morning were lower than Sunday's 14,849 cases and 155 fatalities respectively, data showed. The active cases of the coronavirus disease also remained below 185,500 for the second day in a row at 184,182.

There were 13,298 patients who were cured of the viral disease between Sunday and Monday morning, which have pushed India's recoveries to 10,330,084 and the recovery rate to 96.83%. The country's death toll is now at 153,470, according to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am.

Also read | Grim milestone: Covid-19 count set to touch 100 million

The dashboard also showed that over 1.6 million healthcare workers have been inoculated so far in the countrywide vaccination drive, which started on January 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON