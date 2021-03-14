Home / India News / India adds 25,317 fresh Covid cases, highest this year; recoveries over 10.9 mn
India adds 25,317 fresh Covid cases, highest this year; recoveries over 10.9 mn

The active cases have now climbed to 210,544 and nearly 11 million people have recovered from the viral disease till now.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:59 AM IST
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Dharavi in Mumbai on March 11, 2021.(AFP Photo)

India registered 25,317 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 161 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload and death toll to over 11.35 million and 158,607 respectively, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. The active cases have now climbed to 210,544 and nearly 11 million people have recovered from the viral disease till now.

The daily cases reported on Sunday have been the highest since the beginning of 2021 rand this is the sixth time that more than 20,000 cases have been reported during the year.

