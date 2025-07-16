India advises citizens against non-essential travel to Iran

New Delhi: India on Wednesday advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and to continue monitoring the latest regional developments. There were about 10,000 Indian nationals, mostly students, in Iran when hostilities erupted with Israel last month. (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

There were about 10,000 Indian nationals, mostly students, in Iran when hostilities erupted with Israel last month. Close to 3,600 Indians were evacuated from Iran before the two countries agreed on a ceasefire after 12 days of clashes.

“In view of security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran,” the Indian embassy in Tehran said on social media on Wednesday.

“They are also advised to continue to monitor the latest regional developments, and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities,” the embassy said.

Indian nationals already in Iran, and interested in leaving the country, were advised by the embassy to avail of commercial flight and ferry options.

A total of 3597 Indian nationals, including students, workers, professionals, pilgrims and fishermen, were brought back to India from the Iranian city of Mashhad and via Yerevan in Armenia and Ashgabat in Turkmenistan on 15 special evacuation flights during June 18 -26.

India had also evacuated 818 citizens from Israel, which is home to 40,000 Indians, before the hostilities between the two countries stopped.

Many of the Indian students enrolled in professional and theological courses in Iran are from Jammu and Kashmir. A sizable number of Shia Muslims from India visit Iran every year for pilgrimages to religious sites.