New Delhi, The Ministry of Ayush in partnership with the World Health Organization on Monday hosted an Ambassadors' Reception in the national capital as a precursor to the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine scheduled here for December 17-19. India anchors global efforts on evidence-based traditional medicine ahead of WHO summit

The gathering briefed ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomatic representatives on the summit vision, global health relevance, and opportunities for multilateral cooperation in advancing evidence-based traditional medicine.

Addressing the gathering, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadha said the summit represents another milestone in India's shared pursuit of equitable, accessible, and evidence-based healthcare systems across the world.

"Traditional medicine is a repository of cultural identity, community wisdom, and humanity's collective knowledge of nature and wellbeing, and the world has renewed its appreciation for integrative health approaches that combine traditional wisdom with modern medical science," Jadhav said.

"Working closely with the WHO and the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, we aim to strengthen research, enhance quality and safety standards, and ensure that the benefits of traditional medicine are available to all," he said.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, set the tone for the gathering by underscoring the global alignment around holistic and integrative health systems.

Referring to the summit's theme 'Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Wellbeing', Kotecha said it reflects India's commitment to holistic health and traditional medicine.

India, in collaboration with the WHO and global partners, is working to strengthen standards, advance research, and ensure quality assurance, and "we are confident that this global dialogue will foster meaningful international cooperation", he said.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director Emeritus, WHO South-East Asia Region, and senior advisor on traditional medicine to the WHO director-general, said, "Traditional medicine is an integral part of achieving 'Health for All'. With 170 member states reporting its use and global frameworks advancing, the momentum behind this sector is stronger than ever.

"The GTMC in Jamnagar and the Traditional Medicine Global Library represent vital steps toward evidence-informed, people-centred, and holistic healthcare for a healthier, more sustainable future."

Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary , Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised India's role in shaping global frameworks for traditional medicine and the international significance of the summit.

"This gathering marks an important milestone in integrating time-tested healing traditions with contemporary scientific understanding. The shared vision of restoring well-being and balance reflects growing global recognition of traditional medicine in universal health coverage," he said.

The Ministry of Ayush has strengthened these systems through research, pharmacovigilance, and global collaborations, including the WHO Global Centre in Jamnagar, George said.

Setting the broader context for the summit, Dr Shyama Kuruvilla, Director, WHO GTMC, outlined the global landscape and emerging priorities.

In her presentation outlining the plan for the summit, she said, "The summit aims to advance a global movement to restore balance for people and the planet, grounded in the science and practice of traditional medicine.

"Guided by the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034, the summit will highlight the latest evidence and innovations and address critical issues."

This was followed by a detailed summit overview by Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, who briefed delegates on expected participation, thematic tracks, key announcements, and partner engagements planned for December 2025.

In her closing remarks Dr Catharina Boehme, senior advisor to the WHO director-general and officer-in-charge, WHO SEARO, said traditional medicine is not peripheral to global health it is integral to realising the vision of 'Health for All'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.