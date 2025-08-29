India, Bangladesh border forces ink pact to curb infiltration

India and Bangladesh border forces’ chiefs on Thursday signed a fresh agreement, pledging to curb infiltration and prevent airspace violations through real-time intelligence sharing as both nations seek to defuse months of escalating frontier tensions. BSF counterpart Daljit Singh Chaudhary (right) with BGB director general Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. (AFP)

The director general-level talks in Dhaka produced a Joint Record of Discussions addressing construction disputes, cross-border crime, and media propaganda that have strained relations since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5.

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary led an 11-member Indian delegation including home ministry and external affairs officials, while Bangladesh fielded 21 officials under BGB chief Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

The meeting tackled mounting construction tensions, with BGB having opposed Indian projects at more than a dozen locations since the regime change. Both forces agreed to “constructively engage respective higher authorities for concurrence of pending developmental work within 150 yards” of the international boundary.

“BSF stressed upon the agenda for early construction of Single Row Fence, which does not have defence potential and will be an important measure for curbing trans-border crimes,” the force said, with both sides agreeing to follow established procedures.

Bangladesh raised concerns about alleged illegal push-ins of Indian and Myanmar nationals by BSF, while Indian officials reiterated that infiltrators were being repatriated through mutually agreed processes.

BGB also questioned killings of Bangladeshi nationals, with BSF responding that personnel fire only in self-defence and now carry body-worn cameras providing video evidence.

The joint statement, released by BGB in Dhaka, addressed media coverage, requiring both sides to “advise their respective media not to spread contradictory, misleading propaganda or rumours that may create tension along the border.”

Additional agreements include joint action against insurgent groups, facilitation of river bank protection works approved by the Joint River Commission, and commitments to “sensitise local population in border villages” against illegal crossings and trafficking.

The last DG-level meeting was hosted by the BSF in New Delhi in February 2025. Recent tensions included BSF halting BGB’s construction of bunkers within the restricted 150-yard zone and clashes involving villagers over fence construction.

Relations reached what officials describe as “an all-time low” along the 4,096.7-kilometre shared border, with India expressing concerns about targeting of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority amid broader diplomatic differences.