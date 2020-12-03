e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India-Bangladesh border talks to be held outside Delhi for first time

India-Bangladesh border talks to be held outside Delhi for first time

Discussions on curbing a variety of border crimes and enhancing cooperation between the two countries are expected to be held for four days.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:54 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
This is the first time since these biannual talks began in 1993 that they are being held outside Delhi.
This is the first time since these biannual talks began in 1993 that they are being held outside Delhi.(PTI)
         

India and Bangladesh are expected to hold their Director General-level border talks in Guwahati later this month, the first time the biannual meeting will be held outside Delhi, official sources said.

The 51st edition of these high-level talks will be held between the Border Security Force (BSF) and its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) beginning December 22. Discussions on curbing a variety of border crimes and enhancing cooperation between the two countries are expected to be held for four days.

Assam’s capital is the base for BSF’s Guwahati frontier headquarters whose troops guard 495 km of the 4,096 km-long India-Bangladesh border that runs along the state and some parts of West Bengal.

A special BSF water wing that keeps vigil along the riverine border areas including Dhubri in Assam is under the command of this frontier of the border force.

This is the first time since these biannual talks began in 1993 that they are being held outside Delhi, the sources said.

The meeting being held near the border may also give an opportunity for the brass of the two sides to jointly visit some border areas in Assam, they said, stating the reason behind moving the talks outside Delhi.

The Director General-level talks were held annually between 1975 and 1992 but they were made biannual in 1993 with either side alternatively travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka.

A delegation led by BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana had visited Dhaka for these talks in September.

Asthana will lead the talks again with his BGB counterpart Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam, the sources said.

The current relations between the two countries and the forces are very good and both sides will take them forward during these talks, officials said.

While the Indian side is expected to take up the issue of joint border security management, fencing of unfenced areas and undertaking effective steps to curb cross-border crimes, the Bangladeshi border force is expected to take up issues related to the killing of its people along the front.

During the last meeting, Asthana had said the killing of criminals along the front will be “made to reduce significantly” even as he reiterated that his troops only fire when their lives are endangered by cross-border miscreants.

He had said death or apprehension of criminals on the border was “irrespective of nationalities”.

“BSF personnel fire with non-lethal weapon only in self-defence when they are surrounded by a large number of miscreants armed with dah (cleaver-shaped knife), sticks, etc., and their lives are endangered,” he was quoted as saying by a BSF spokesperson.

The two sides are also expected to firm up new standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the crossing over of a “significant” number of mentally challenged Indian nationals to Bangladesh, a plan mooted by the BSF chief.

The two forces, after the Dhaka talks in September, had also decided to “share real-time information” with each other expeditiously through formal or informal channels regarding smuggling of narcotics and human trafficking. It was also decided to share information regarding fake Indian currency notes, cattle, arms, ammunition, explosives, anti-social elements, activities of Indian Insurgent Groups and breach or damage of the border fence.

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Maruti to stop production of Vitara Brezza SUV at Toyota’s Bidadi plant
Maruti to stop production of Vitara Brezza SUV at Toyota’s Bidadi plant
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In