INDIA bloc likely to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to sketch out strategy for LS polls

Leaders of the Opposition alliance INDIA decided to meet on December 6 at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported citing sources. The leaders will likely discuss and finalise their plan to take on the BJP before the elections. Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders during a press conference after the bloc leaders meeting, in Mumbai. (ANI/File)

Meanwhile, counting of votes for four out of five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana – for assembly elections is underway. Votes for the Mizoram assembly elections will be counted on Monday. The Congress is awaiting the results before it finalises further strategy plans.

The Opposition also alliance is likely to plan joint rallies in the run-up to the general elections that were put on hold due to the assembly elections.

At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the general elections and have so far held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.