No exit poll needed to confirm achhe din of Congress: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and INDIA leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said no exit poll, opinion poll are required to confirm that achhe din (good times) for the Congress has arrived. The results of the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will come out on December 3, the counting day. The exit polls on November 30 projected a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress and the BJP in the 4 states while Mizoram will continue to be the bastion of the local parties. The predictions for the exit polls 2023 varied but broadly it is 'advantage BJP' in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The Congress is likely to have an edge in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the projection said. Sanjay Raut said Congress winning means the victory of the INDIA bloc.

"Congress's victory is the victory of the INDIA bloc, I believe this. Congress is the biggest among the opposition alliance and if Congress is winning elections, it is the victory of the alliance. This is happening because of the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," Sanjay Raut said.

Exit polls on Thursday predicted a cliffhanger in Chhattisgarh with an edge for the Congress, a neck-and-neck fight in Madhya Pradesh with the BJP having an edge. In Rajasthan which never re-elects the incumbent government, the exit polls projected a close fight between the BJP and the Congress with BJP likely to be ahead. In Telangana, the Congress is likely to beat BRS and BJP will be third, according to the predictions.

Businessman and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra said Congress would win in Madhya Pradesh as well. "I don't believe in exit polls too much. I believe in the real result, which is on December 3 and I am looking forward to that," said Vadra.

"I've met a lot of people in the last few months, I very clearly feel that people want a change. People are upset, especially in Madhya Pradesh. They were upset about how the BJP toppled the ruling government," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath rejected the exit poll predictions and said a country is run by vision and not by television. "I want to remind all Congress workers of their strength. You people are the power of Congress and it is because of your hard work and dedication that the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the public will put a stamp on the Congress government," Kamal Nath wrote on X.