News / India News / INDIA bloc meet LIVE updates: Crucial gathering today; all eyes on seat-sharing
Live

INDIA bloc meet LIVE updates: Crucial gathering today; all eyes on seat-sharing

Dec 19, 2023 08:08 AM IST
INDIA bloc meet LIVE updates: The meeting comes a day after the Opposition INDIA bloc lost almost half its strength in Rajya Sabha and one-third in Lok Sabha.

INDIA bloc meet LIVE updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the much-anticipated fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) set to take place at the Ashoka Hotel in the heart of the national capital on Tuesday. Originally scheduled for December 6, the meeting was postponed following the unavailability of key leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

(From left) RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on September 1. (HT photo)
(From left) RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on September 1. (HT photo)

TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is already in New Delhi for the meeting and has advocated that the bloc's PM candidate be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the eve of the meeting. Reports suggest Kejriwal will attend the alliance meeting before heading to an undisclosed location to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation course from Tuesday.

  • Dec 19, 2023 08:08 AM IST

    TMC urges Congress to embrace change in INDIA bloc dynamics

    On the eve of the INDIA bloc's meeting in New Delhi, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a key player in the alliance, called on the Congress to abandon its so-called "Zamindari culture." TMC urged Congress to work towards presenting senior leaders like Mamata Banerjee as the face of the alliance.

  • Dec 19, 2023 07:57 AM IST

    TMC-Congress-Left alliance on the horizon? Mamata weighs in

    Banerjee said that a TMC-Congress-Left alliance, who are part of the opposition grouping, is possible in her state too.

    "I don't have any problem if they have the genuine thing. In Bengal, they (Congress) have only two seats... I am open to talks," she told reporters on Monday.

  • Dec 19, 2023 07:52 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee sets the stage for INDIA's meeting

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the polls. She expressed confidence in resolving issues, including seat-sharing, during the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

