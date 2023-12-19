INDIA bloc meet LIVE updates: Crucial gathering today; all eyes on seat-sharing

INDIA bloc meet LIVE updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the much-anticipated fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) set to take place at the Ashoka Hotel in the heart of the national capital on Tuesday. Originally scheduled for December 6, the meeting was postponed following the unavailability of key leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (From left) RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on September 1. (HT photo)

TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is already in New Delhi for the meeting and has advocated that the bloc's PM candidate be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the eve of the meeting. Reports suggest Kejriwal will attend the alliance meeting before heading to an undisclosed location to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation course from Tuesday.

Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the unfolding developments at INDIA's fourth meeting.