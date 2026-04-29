INDIA bloc regional constituents plan Lucknow meet after assembly poll results

Key regional constituents of the Opposition Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are planning a meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after the assembly poll results in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are declared on May 4 to create a pressure group. The SP, TMC and AAP have supported regional parties in elections, where the Congress fought on its own. (PTI/Representative)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said, on condition of anonymity, that the advantage of such a group, excluding the Congress, is that it can attract parties such as Biju Janata Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, or even YSR Congress Party, which are otherwise averse to the national party.

The choice of the meeting venue is also significant as Uttar Pradesh is due to go to the polls next year. It will signal backing of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), a key regional INDIA bloc constituent, which hopes to return to power. In the 2024 national polls, the SP registered its best performance, bagging 37 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, and the Congress increased its count to six seats from one. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s seats in the state fell from 62 in 2019 to 33, as the party’s overall tally dropped below the majority mark in Parliament.

People aware of the matter said the pressure group will consist of the SP, TMC, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party, which is no longer a part of the bloc but remains part of the Opposition’s parliamentary strategy.

These parties have supported regional parties in elections where the Congress fought on its own. In the 2025 Delhi elections, TMC and SP supported AAP in its tri-corner contest against the BJP and the Congress. In West Bengal, AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for TMC candidates. Yadav tweeted in support of TMC.

“One woman [chief minister Mamata Banerjee] alone will take up the fight. She will triumph, and she will surge ahead! In the first phase [of the West Bengal election on April 23], the foundation of Didi [Banerjee]’s government has been laid with immense strength. In the second phase [Wednesday], the towering edifice of Didi’s government—the guardian of Bengal’s identity—will rise high. Didi is here. Didi is here to stay!” Yadav tweeted.