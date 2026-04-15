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India buying oil from diversified sources, says MEA: ‘Keeping in mind needs of 1.4 billion people’

MEA spokesperson, during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia said that India is continuing to buy oil from diversified sources

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 04:51 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday that India “continues to buy oil from diversified sources”, keeping in mind the energy security needs and the current international markets.

The MEA spokesperson also said that India is in discussions with several countries regarding the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

Jaiswal made the remarks during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia. “... We continue to buy oil from diversified sources, keeping in mind the energy security needs of 1.4 billion people, the current situation in the international market, and the global situation we have to deal with,” he said.

Also read: ‘Up to India to decide but…’: What US envoy said on Delhi's role in efforts to end Iran war

Iran's blockade of the Hormuz has caused major disruption in India's supply chain. India imports more than 85% of its crude oil, making it the world's third largest oil importer. The majority of this oil is from the Gulf region and transits through the Strait of Hormuz to reach New Delhi.

Meanwhile, during the briefing, Additional Secretary of the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry, Mukesh Mangal, said that there have been no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels in the past 24 hours. “All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are currently safe,” he said.

He also added that operations at all Indian ports “are normal, and no reports of congestion have been received.”

 
strait of hormuz india pm modi media external affairs
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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