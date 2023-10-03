India Canada News LIVE updates: Trudeau admin asked to withdraw diplomats, say reports
India Canada News LIVE updates: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
India Canada News LIVE updates: The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has worsened in the past few weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government could be behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar - who was shot dead outside at a parking lot outside a Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. India has outrightly rejected the claim, calling it "absurd" and “politically motivated”.
Amid the tensions, both sides expelled diplomats, while India stopped processing visa applications by Canadians. On Tuesday, the Indian government reportedly told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country. According to the report, Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by October 10.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 03, 2023 01:04 PM IST
Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Nijjar's death: US official
A US State Department official on Tuesday said that the Biden administration has urged India to cooperate with Canada in its investigations into the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "We have engaged with the Indian government on a number of occasions to urge them to cooperate with Canada's investigation. The secretary had an opportunity to do that in his meeting with the foreign minister on Friday," the official said.
- Oct 03, 2023 12:25 PM IST
India tells Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomatic staff
India on Tuesday told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country amid the row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Financial Times reported. According to the report, Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by October 10. Read more here