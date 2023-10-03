News / India News / India Canada News LIVE updates: Trudeau admin asked to withdraw diplomats, say reports
India Canada News LIVE updates: Trudeau admin asked to withdraw diplomats, say reports

Oct 03, 2023 01:05 PM IST
India Canada News LIVE updates: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India's role behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India Canada News LIVE updates: The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has worsened in the past few weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government could be behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar - who was shot dead outside at a parking lot outside a Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. India has outrightly rejected the claim, calling it "absurd" and “politically motivated”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau (AFP)

Amid the tensions, both sides expelled diplomats, while India stopped processing visa applications by Canadians. On Tuesday, the Indian government reportedly told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country. According to the report, Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by October 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 03, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Nijjar's death: US official

    A US State Department official on Tuesday said that the Biden administration has urged India to cooperate with Canada in its investigations into the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "We have engaged with the Indian government on a number of occasions to urge them to cooperate with Canada's investigation. The secretary had an opportunity to do that in his meeting with the foreign minister on Friday," the official said.

  • Oct 03, 2023 12:25 PM IST

    India tells Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomatic staff

    India on Tuesday told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country amid the row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Financial Times reported. According to the report, Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by October 10. Read more here

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Danteshwari Temple in Chhattisgarh

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 01:00 PM IST

PM Modi offered prayers at Danteshwari Temple in Bastar, Jagdalpur during his visit to Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Danteshwari Temple in Bastar, Chhatisgarh(Twitter/@ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Neha Yadav

After Bihar caste census, Mayawati's “right solution” advice to Centre

Mayawati said the UP government should now improve its intentions and policies as per the public sentiments and expectations and start the caste census.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.
india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 12:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Raid on NewsClick: Anurag Thakur reacts; Opposition questions Delhi Police

Delhi Police Raid NewsClick Office: Police are conducting raids at different premises linked to NewsClick under the UAPA and other sections, sources told ANI.

A senior police officer arrives at the office of NewsClick at Sainik Farm during raids by Delhi Police's Special Cell on its premises in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 12:56 PM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

World Bank maintains India's GDP growth at 6.3 % for current fiscal year

The World Bank has retained India’s GDP growth forecast for the financial year 2023-24 at 6.3%.

World Bank maintains India current fiscal year growth forecast at 6.3%(HT File Photo)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 12:26 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Neha Yadav

Be transparent and fair in your functioning, don’t be vindictive: SC tells ED

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the arrested directors of real estate group M3M in an alleged money laundering case

The bench said that ED has to be transparent, above board and conform to pristine standards of fairness and probity. (Representative file image)
india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 12:23 PM IST
ByAbraham Thomas

Over 1000 arrested in statewide crackdown against child marriages: Assam CM

Over 1000 people were arrested in the second phase of crackdown against child marriages in Assam. Thousands were arrested in the first phase of crackdown.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(ANI)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 11:49 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Neha Yadav

Bihar caste survey: All-party meet today, political fireworks likely | 10 points

Bihar CM calls all-party meeting to discuss caste-based survey; opposition INDIA bloc sees chance to attack BJP's coalition.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar speaks with the media regarding the caste-based census report, Gandhi Sangrahalya in Patna Bihar, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 11:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Nanded hospital death toll rises to 31; Maharashtra cabinet to hold meeting

The death toll at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College Hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded has jumped to 31 from Monday's tally of 24.

Nanded govt hospital(HT File Photo)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 11:16 AM IST
ByNeha Yadav

NewsClick raid LIVE: Cong's Bihar caste survey 'distraction' dig at govt

The Delhi Police have raided at least 30 premises connected with the online news portal NewsClick.

live A police personnel arrives at the office of NewsClick at Saket on October 3, 2023.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 01:06 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

India asks Canada to recall several dozen diplomats

The move follows an announcement by the external affairs ministry last month that the Canadian government had been informed about the need for “parity in strength and rank equivalence”

Canada has a larger diplomatic presence in India because of the needs of the consular sections at its missions. (AP file photo)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 10:59 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar

Bihar caste survey: Nitish Kumar to chair all-party meeting

The meeting was convened amid speculation that Bihar’s ruling alliance may propose an increase in the quota for backward castes in jobs and educational institutions

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 10:59 AM IST
ByAnirban Guha Roy

Abhishek Banerjee reacts sharply as TMC members allegedly mistreated at Rajghat

The TMC held a ‘mega protest’ in New Delhi on Monday against the central government's suspension of MGNREGA funds to the West Bengal government.

Abhishek Banerjee shared a video of a scuffle between the TMC leaders and the police during the protest on Monday(X/@abhishekaitc)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 10:00 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Morning briefing: Centre sanctions BIP along LAC, Nadella's bombshell in trial

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

A top official said that all sensitive BOPs will have specially trained intelligence officers, who will have access to latest surveillance tools. (HT Photo)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 09:19 AM IST
ByManjiri Chitre
