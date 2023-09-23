India Canada news LIVE updates: US wants to see accountability on Nijjar killing, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken

India-Canada News LIVE updates: Days after accusing the agents of the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday said that Ottawa wants to "work constructively with India" on the case.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. (HT Photo)

The raging diplomatic row has brought down India-Canada ties to its lowest in decades with the Narendra Modi government strongly dismissing Trudeau's claims as "absurd" and “politically motivated.”

Amid the tensions, India on Thursday had stopped processing visa applications by Canadians and also asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic staff in the country. However, amid speculations of a possible retaliation by Canada on the matter, an official told HT Friday that the Canadian visas were being processed normally.