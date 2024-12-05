India and China on Thursday held diplomatic talks wherein they reviewed the situation in border areas, a month after both the armies completed disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh.



The Indian delegation at the 32nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Thursday was led by Gourangalal Das, joint secretary (East Asia).



The Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, director general of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. India, China hold diplomatic talks, review situation in border areas

“The two sides positively affirmed the implementation of the most recent disengagement agreement which completed the resolution of the issues that emerged in 2020. They also prepared for the next meeting of the Special Representatives, which is to be held in accordance with the decision of the two leaders in their meeting in Kazan on 23 October 2024,” a statement by the ministry of external affairs read.

“Both sides reviewed the situation in border areas, and reflected on the lessons learnt from the events of 2020 in order to prevent their recurrence. In this context, they highlighted the importance of regular exchanges and contacts at diplomatic and military level through established mechanisms,” the MEA statement added.



“They agreed on the need for effective border management and maintenance of peace & tranquillity in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two Governments. The leader of the Chinese delegation also called on Foreign Secretary during the visit,” the MEA stated.

India-China disengagement not a reset': Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) termed the disengagement as “only part of a process” that must lead to de-escalation and resolution of other issues linked to the bilateral relationship, and “does not signify a reset in ties at this stage”.



“It is reasonable to expect the disengagement will lead to some improvement in the bilateral ties, though it will be crucial to ensure equilibrium or stability in what is currently a complicated relationship,” the minister said.