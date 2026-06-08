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India, China should stick to 'right strategic perception' of being cooperative partners, not rivals: Beijing

On India's concerns over China's close ties with Pakistan, Lin said Beijing support both India and Pakistan in properly handling their differences. 

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 04:26 pm IST
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China and India should stick to the "right strategic perception" that they are not rivals but cooperative partners and opportunities for each other's development, not threats, a top Chinese official said on Monday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks at a media briefing. (REUTERS file)

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a media briefing here in response to a question on Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on Sino-India relations and Moscow's efforts to maintain close ties with both of them during an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies, including PTI, on Thursday.

Currently, the China-India border situation is generally stable and the two sides have a smooth communication channel, Lin said.

China and India should stick to the perception that the two countries are cooperative partners, not competitors and rivals, and both countries are opportunities for each other's development, not threats, he said.

"The two sides need to view and handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, enhance mutual trust and expand cooperation, properly handle differences and promote sound and steady development of China-India relations," he said.

"This is a delicate, multi-faceted relationship between India and China, and interfering into them is not a good idea. Of course, we interact with both our friends -- both India and China," Putin said, responding to a question from PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi.

"President Xi and Prime Minister Modi are both trying to resolve all the issues of mutual interest, including the border issue," Putin said.

Highlighting Moscow's strategic equilibrium in Asia, Putin characterised Russia's ties with India and China as having evolved organically.

He stressed that Moscow's growing synergy with New Delhi does not come at Beijing's expense, just as Russia's deep alliance with China does not compromise its bond with India.

 
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