India close to 200 cr Covid vaccinations: Top quotes of PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Modi spoke on a range of issues including, the period of emergency in the country, and the space sector and the country's vaccination drive against Covid.

This was the 90th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Here are the top quotes from the Prime Minister's address:

> “Today, when the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence, we must not forget the dark period of Emergency. Amrit Mahotsav not only tells us stories of Independence from Foreign rule but also tells us the journey of 75 years of Independence,” Prime Minister Modi said. He also pointed out that when late singer Kishore Kumar refused to praise the government during an emergency, he was banned. “He was not allowed on radio,” Modi added.

> Modi said that the country's space sector achieved big feats and one of the achievements was the creation of an agency named In-Space, which promotes new opportunities in the field for the private sector.

> “Till a few years ago, in the space sector, no one even thought about start-ups. Today their number is more than a hundred. Two start-ups in Chennai and Hyderabad, Agnikul and Skyroot are developing launch vehicles that will take small payloads into space,” the Prime Minister added.

> Modi hailed cricketer Mithali Raj, who recently announced her retirement from the game. “Just this month, she announced her retirement from cricket which has emotionally moved many sports lovers. Mithali has not only been an extraordinary player but has also been an inspiration to many players. I wish Mithali all the very best for her future,” he said.

> He also congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning Gold at the Kuortane Games.

> Talking about the ongoing Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister said precautions have to be taken against the virus but pointed out that the country has a comprehensive protective cover of the vaccine. “We have reached close to 200 crore vaccine doses. Rapid precaution dose is also being imposed in the country,” he said.

In the 89th episode of Mann Ki Baat on May 29, the Prime Minister spoke on a range of issues- including the country’s start-up sector, the eighth International Yoga Day (held on June 21), and his visit to Japan in May to participate in the second-in person Quad leader’s summit.