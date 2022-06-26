PM Modi congratulates Mithali Raj on stellar international career; lauds Neeraj Chopra on Kuortane Games gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated former India women's cricketer Mithali Raj on a stellar international career. Raj had announced her international retirement earlier this month, bringing down the curtains on a 23-year career during which she established herself as the country's greatest female batter. The 2022 Women's World Cup was Raj's final assignment for Team India, where she also led the side.

“Today, I also want to discuss about one of the most talented cricketers of India, Mithali Raj. She announced her retirement earlier this month, which left many fans quite emotional,” PM Modi said during ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday.

“Mithali was not just an extraordinary player, but also was an inspiration to many. I would like to wish her all the best for her future,” the Prime Minister further said.

India will always be grateful to @M_Raj03 for her monumental contribution to sports and for inspiring other athletes. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/8wkuEnbd3F — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2022

Raj had announced her retirement on June 8, posting a statement on her official social media profiles as she expressed her gratitude to fans and fellow players for their support. "... the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life," Raj, who led India to the World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017, had said.

Raj made her India debut as a 16-year-old in a 1996 one-dayer against Ireland and scored 68 against South Africa in a Women's World Cup match in Christchurch in March in what proved to be her last international outing.

Her tally of 7805 runs, which include seven centuries, from 232 matches makes her the leading scorer in women's ODIs.

She also played 12 test matches scoring 699 runs which include a career-best 214 against England at Taunton in 2002.

PM congratulates Neeraj Chopra

PM Modi also acknowledged javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victory at the Kuortane Games, as well as his brilliant feat at the Paavo Nurmi Games where Neeraj broke his own national record.

“This month, our Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra made headlines again. After a historic win in Olympics, he reached another fine achievement at the Paavo Nurmi Games, where he not only won the silver medal but also bettered his own national record,” PM Modi said.

“At the Kuortane Games, Neeraj made our nation proud with another gold medal.”

