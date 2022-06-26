‘Can’t keep him waiting for long, hope he's in plane to Australia for T20 World Cup': India greats on Umran Malik

Former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar backed rising young pacer Umran Malik to be included in India's T20 World Cup squad. The former India batter said Malik, who is known for breaching the 150 km/h mark on a regular basis, looked the best bowler in the recently-concluded IPL 2022. Malik, playing in his first full season of IPL, finished with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. "I hope so because he (Umran) is a very exciting talent. He did well in the IPL and he deserves a chance as he looked the best bowler in the format. I hope he is in the plane and I am sure he will do well if given an opportunity," Vengsarkar told said on Saturday. The T20 World Cup is set to be played in Australia in October-November later this year.

Umran earned his maiden India call-up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa but did not get a game as India went in with an unchanged XI for all the five matches. The right-arm tearaway quick from Jammu is currently with the Indian squad in Ireland where the Hardik Pandya-led side is slated to play two T20Is.

Malik would be hoping to get his India cap in the two T20Is in Ireland on June 26 and 28. "He (Umran) is young and raring to go. You must give an opportunity to someone who is in form. He is young, keen to play and hungry for success," added the former national chairman of selectors.

Vengsarkar's 1983 World Cup-winning teammate and former India all-rounder Roger Binny also felt that Umran should be given a chance straightaway in all three formats.

"There is definitely going to be a bigger bunch of fast bowlers coming through now. And he (Umran) should be given a chance straightaway because he has proved that he is quick and if you saw him bowl some of the yorkers in the IPL that was brute force. So you cannot keep a youngster out for that long," Binny said.

"Well, I am not surprised that somebody, who is coming to the scene (and bowling over 150 kmph), because we have a lot of people (bowling) around the 140-142 area for the last six-seven years and especially in the IPL. I am not surprised (by the sheer pace of Umran)."

The duo was speaking on the sidelines of the book-launch of 'The 1983 World Cup Opus', in association with Paymentz.

