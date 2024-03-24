India condemns Moscow terror attack; PM Modi says prayers with victim families

India on Saturday joined countries around the world in condemning the terror attack on the outskirts of Moscow that killed 133 people, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the country stands in solidarity with the people and the government of Russia. People lay flowers and light candles near the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Saturday. (AP)

More than 140 people were also injured in the attack on the packed auditorium at Crocus City Hall on Friday night that was claimed by the Islamic State. The attackers used a flammable liquid to start a fire and shot people who had gathered for a concert.

“We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” Modi said in a post on X.

In New Delhi, people laid wreaths near the gate of the Russian embassy to pay tribute to the victims of the attack.

Four terrorists were arrested following the attack and Russia’s interior ministry said they are all foreign nationals. The identity of the attackers has not been announced though unconfirmed reports said nationals of Tajikistan were involved. Tajikistan’s foreign ministry denied the involvement of its nationals in the attack.

The US, the European Union (EU) and NATO have condemned the attack. US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement: “We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life from this horrific event.”

A US National Security Council spokesperson confirmed that Washington had shared information about an impending attack with Russian authorities earlier in March.

The Islamic State’s media arm Amaq said in messages posted on messaging app Telegram that four attackers were involved in the assault. It also posted a photo purportedly showing the masked attackers.