India condemns trespassing, vandalism at its embassy in Croatia, seeks action: ‘Diplomatic premises inviolable’

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemned the trespassing and vandalism at the Indian embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, while seeking action against those responsible. The statement on the incident was shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X. (ANI Video Grab)

“We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at Our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements,” the MEA said, adding that the matter has been raised strongly with the Croatian authorities.

