India condemns trespassing, vandalism at its embassy in Croatia, seeks action: ‘Diplomatic premises inviolable’

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemned the trespassing and vandalism at the Indian embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, while seeking action against those responsible.
“We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at Our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements,” the MEA said, adding that the matter has been raised strongly with the Croatian authorities.
The statement was shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.
“Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected. Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions,” the MEA said in a statement.
The ministry further added that such actions “also speak of the character and motives of those behind them”, and said that law enforcement authorities everywhere must take note of these.
