India condemns violence by pro-Khalistan radicals at Hindu temple in Canada

India on Monday condemned the violence by pro-Khalistan radicals at a Hindu temple near the Canadian city of Toronto where Indian officials were conducting a consular camp, and said it expects the perpetrators will be prosecuted. Pro-Khalistan radicals attacking the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, on Sunday afternoon. (Video screengrab)

In its formal response to the violence at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton town on Sunday afternoon, India called on the Canadian government to protect all places of worship from such attacks. It also expressed concern about the safety of Indian nationals in Canada.

The attack occurred at a time when India-Canada relations are at an all-time low because of Ottawa’s allegations about the Indian government being linked to efforts to target Khalistani activists on Canadian soil.

Both sides recently expelled six diplomats each, and the Indian side reiterated its concerns about the safety of its diplomats and missions in Canada in the face of threats from Khalistani groups.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, yesterday,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

“We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted,” he said.

India remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, Jaiswal said. Outreach by Indian consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens “will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence”, he added.

A protest by pro-Khalistan radicals at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton turned violent as they barged into the temple and assaulted several congregants and disrupted a consular camp organised by the local Indian consulate. The protesters gathered outside the temple complex on Sunday morning to oppose the presence of Indian officials, who were there for the scheduled consular camp.

Earlier, the Indian high commission in Ottawa denounced the “violent disruption” that it said was “orchestrated by anti-India elements”. It said there were similar attempts to disrupt consular camps at Surrey and Vancouver.

“We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place,” the high commission said.

The demonstrators, holding pro-Khalistan flags, attacked several congregants inside the temple complex with flagpoles and traffic cones, according to eyewitnesses and videos of the incident.

After a large crowd of congregants gathered, outnumbering the pro-Khalistani radicals, the latter dispersed.

The Indian high commission said Canadian authorities were requested “well in advance” to provide strong security for consular camps being organised by the Indian missions in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver because of the “prevailing security situation”.