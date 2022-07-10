India Covid update: 1.28 lakh cases active, 18,257 fresh infections

India on Sunday recorded a marginal drop in the daily Covid cases as compared to a day before with 18,257 fresh cases - taking the overall tally to 43, 622, 651. Earlier on Saturday, the country had registered 18,840 cases. According to the union health ministry, the country registered a total of 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official count of the fatalities to 5,25,428.

A total of 14,553 people have recovered in the last 24 hours - with the recovery standing at 98.50 percent, as per the latest health bulletin.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1.28 lakh - accounting for 0.30 percent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.22 percent.

A total of 4,32,777 samples were tested for coronavirus during the previous day.

India's vaccine coverage has reached 198-crore mark. Over 3.74 crore first doses and over 2.51 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 6.06 crore first doses and more than 4.95 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group, as per the government data. Meanwhile, over 4.27 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that a new sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the Covid-19 has been detected in India. The global health body had assured that it is closely monitoring the subvariant.